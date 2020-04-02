News

When Parth couldn't live up to the promise given to Erica

Erica seems to be upset as Parth couldn’t live up to a promise given to her

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
02 Apr 2020 02:07 PM

MUMBAI: Parth and Erica are one of the most loved couples of television. Their characters of Anurag and Prerna have become household names. The duo has a massive fan following and their fans fondly call them AnuPre.

One of the main reasons why their chemistry is so good on – screen is because of the bond they share off-screen. The two are very good friends and that can be reflected in their performance.

One of the fans shared a throwback video where Anurag had promised to buy Rasgulla for Erica but he did not and the latter expressed her disappointment of not yet receiving it. But in return, she also had a gift for Parth and that was in favourite fruit - Mango. She also asked him if he is going to join her for breakfast. 

For more updates and news on Parth and Erica stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Tags Parth Samthaan Erica Fernandes Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Anurag Basu Prerna AnuPre TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here