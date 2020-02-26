When Parth Samthaan was compared to Kattappa of Baahubali

MUMBAI: Parth who essays the role of Anurag in Kasuti as become a household name, and as created a massive fan following for himself and is loved by the audience and the viewers.

With the latest promo shared by Ekta Kapoor as shocked the fans as Anurag himself will kill Prerna by pushing her down the building, and this storyline as shocked the viewers.

The fans seem to have been irritated as to when will Anurag and Prerna will come together and when will see their romance together.

The fans have come out and have started to compare the serial to Baahubali. Where they have made an edited photo where you can see Anurag pushing Prerna down, and now the fans are asking why did Anurag kill Prerna, just like the end of Baahubali when Kattapa killed his main, a meme was floating around with a question why did Kattappa kill Baahubali.

Thus, comparing Parth to Kattapa well seems like this question will always reaming in the fan’s mind, until the reason for it won’t be shown on the show.

Check out the post below :