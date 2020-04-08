When Pearl, Harshad and Shaheer shared the screen together; too much talent in one frame

MUMBAI: Pearl, Harshad, and Shaheer are three superstars of television and are ruling the television screens for quite some time.

Pearl rose to fame with his performance as Mahir in Naagin 3, Harshad and Shaheer became household names with their performance as Dev and Prem Juneja.

Harshad Chopda also wooed the audiences by portraying the role of Aditya opposite Jennifer Winget in Colors’ popular show, Bepannah. Although the TV series has ended but fans’ love for the show and the actors is still fresh.

Shaheer Sheikh is a celebutant. He is winning hearts with his role Abeer in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is already a heartthrob of the small screens and enjoys a huge fan following.

The three have a massive fan following, and all three together is a bundle of talent together.

One of their fan clubs shared a photo where the three are posting together, and are looking so handsome.

Fans are going gaga over the photo, and have demanded that they want to see all of them sharing the screen space together.

All three are seen in a casual look and the audience are drooling over them.

Well, it will be interesting to see these three on the small screen together someday.

