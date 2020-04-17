When Pearl Puri and Priyank Sharma danced on the tunes of Darshan Rawal

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit.

Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kickstarted on a high note and thereon, there was no looking back.

His first song during India's Raw Star was Meri Pehli Mohabbat and gained popularity after his single Tera Zikr. The song gained 172 million views on YouTube.

The singer has a massive fan following and has a lot of female fans gashing on him. The moment he steps out the crowd goes crazy.

On the other hand, Pearl is a superstar on television and he rose to fame with his performance as Mahir in Naagin 3 whereas Priyank became famous after his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Now we came across a video wherein Darshan is singing chogada tara rangila tara from Loveyatri and the television heartthrobs Pearl and Priyank is seen dancing on his tunes and enjoying themselves.

They are acing each and every step and once they start doing Garba it’ s just a treat to watch them.

Well Pearl and Priyank have never worked with each other but to see them performing together, the fans desire to see them on screen together.

On the work front Pearl was last seen Bepanah Pyaar whereas Priyank was seen in a music video with Hina Khan.

