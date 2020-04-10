When Raghav and Mukti made Sunidhi Chauhan emotional

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal, has hosted several shows including Dance Plus. His impeccable comedy timings, his antics, and dancing charm have always wooed the audience. The 26-year-old started his career as a dance-reality show contestant and now is a regular on television.

Mukti Mohan, like her sister is known for her dancing skills and she rose to fame with the show Zara Nach Ke Dekha, as everyone was mesmerized with her performance.

Dil Hai Hindustani was a singing reality show on Star plus and the judging panel consisted of Rapper Badshah, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and composer Pritam comes together as the judges.

Now we came across a heartfelt video from the show, where Raghav and Mukti are singing the song Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal a during the final episode and got all the judges especially Sunidhi Chauhan very emotional.

Lesser known fact that Raghav and Mukti after being good dancers are exceptionally good singers too. Their soulful voice just touches your heart, their song not only gets the judges emotional but also the audiences.

Their chemistry was loved also when they had participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

On the other side Raghav is mainly linked with Mukti’s sister Shakti and the audience really love their pair.

Its good to see and discover Raghav’s other talent than dancing and hosting.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movie stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com