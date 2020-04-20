News

When Ramayan's Ram AKA Arun Govil played Laxman

Ramayan's Ram AKA Arun Govil played both Ram and Laxman.

By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Apr 2020 02:52 PM

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days. 

From kids to adults to old-aged people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history. 

And after Ramayan started airing on Doordarshan, the internet is flooded with lots of memes, unknown facts about the show, about the actors and various things. 

We have come across another interesting trivia which many are not aware of. While Arun slayed in the role of Lord Ram and there's no one can come even close to the way he performed. 

Interestingly, Arun bagged a movie named Lav Kush in the year 1997 where he played the role of Laxman. 

The movie starred Jitendra who played Lord Ram while Jaya Prada played Goddess Sita. 

Take a look at the picture:

It was such a delight to see Arun Govil playing both Ram and Laxman's role. 

