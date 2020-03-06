When Ravi Dubey danced on the tunes of Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most successful and loved actors of television. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Jamai Raja and became a household name. These days, thanks to social media, fans can easily connect with their favourite actor.

Ravi is quite active on his social media accounts and frequently updates his fans about his life.

Well all know that Ravi is a good dancer, and he and Sargun was the first runner up of Nach Baliye Season 6.

The two keep posting video’s on their social media accounts and keep entertaining their fans. Now we came across a video where one can see Ravi dancing on the tunes of Dus Bahane from the movie Bhaagi 3, and the actors nails his dance.

Ravi nails every step and the moves are amazing to watch. The actor keeps sharing his dancing videos, and the audience really loves watching him.

There is no doubt that Ravi is a good dancer, and he is not less than Tiger Shroff in the video.

On the work front Ravi was seen last in Jamai Raja 2.0 which aired on the OTT platform.

Check out the post below :