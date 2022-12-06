When Remo D’Souza turned into a fanboy for Shilpa Shetty 24-years ago

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. This weekend as well, the viewers are in for a treat as Bollywood diva – Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show along with her Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. While the phenomenal performances by the talented youngsters impressed the judges and the special guests during the shoot, it was the surprising revelations made by Shilpa Shetty and Remo D'Souza that grabbed everyone's attention. During the show, host Jay Bhanushali appreciated Shilpa Shetty for the fact that she is so humble that even after attaining so much stardom she makes it a point to keep her fans happy. In fact, she happily poses for pictures with her fans whenever possible. One such unrecognisable fan that she took a photo with 24 years ago was Remo D’Souza. Jay showcased this shocking picture of Shilpa and Remo, leaving everybody on the set laughing out loud.

Shilpa Shetty, in fact, remembered this very moment and revealed, "This picture was taken when we were shooting for Auzaar, and Remo was a part of our dance group. I believe Remo was still looking better back then, just look at me (laughs). I must say that we have had a very long and memorable journey to date and this picture brings back a lot of memories."

Remo also added, "I still remember this photo as I was truly having a fan moment. In fact, it was the first time I took a photograph with any celebrity."

While Remo and Shilpa’s picture will take you down memory lane, wait till you witness all the exciting performances by the contestants.

