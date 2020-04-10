When Rithvik Arora was asked to choose between Kaveri Priyam and Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

In a recent LIVE session with a news channel, Rithvik Arora of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key was asked to choose between his current co-star Kaveri Priyam and co-actress Jannat Zubair from his debut show Tu Ashiqui.

Getting himself on the spot, Rithvik said after a lot of thinking, “I think both are great in their own capabilities. With Kaveri, my story-line is very different, we have a dysfunctional love story wherein we are only not sure if we are in love or not. On the other hand, the story of Tu Ashiqui was an out and out a passionate love story. Because both the characters and stories are extremely different there can not be a genuine comparison”.

Played safe, Rithvik!

