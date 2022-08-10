When Sachin Pilgaonkar teased Jaya Bachchan from the sets of 'Satte Pe Satta'

Actor, director, producer, writer and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar recalled teasing Jaya Bachchan from the sets of the movie 'Satte Pe Satta' by pretending to be a secret admirer of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also spoke about Big B's introvert nature and how it took time for him to be part of their mischievous gang.
Sachin Pilgaonkar

MUMBAI: Actor, director, producer, writer and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar recalled teasing Jaya Bachchan from the sets of the movie 'Satte Pe Satta' by pretending to be a secret admirer of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also spoke about Big B's introvert nature and how it took time for him to be part of their mischievous gang.

Sachin said: "The shooting for the movie was almost like a picnic for all of us. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan's introverted personality left us scratching our heads because one could never guess what mood he was in. But after spending some time with our mischievous gang of seven, he began to loosen up and let his playful side shine."

The 65-year-old actor started as a child artist in the Marathi film industry, with 'Ha Majha Marg Ekla' in 1962, and later he went on to work in around 65 films as a child artist. After playing a lead actor in movies like 'Geet Gaata Chal', 'Balika Badhu', 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se' and 'Nadiya Ke Paar', he became a popular face of the entertainment industry. Sachin has also acted, directed and produced TV shows including 'Tu Tu Main Main'. He played supporting roles in 'Trishul', 'Sholay', 'Avtaar', and 'Satte Pe Satta'.

While talking about his 1982 film, 'Satte Pe Satta', he remembered shooting for the film in Kashmir.

"For the shoot, we went to Kashmir, and we all were staying in a hotel while Bachchan ji was staying with his family at the luxurious hotel. But he would often swing by our hotel after work and stay up late into the night, having a blast with us. We used to tease Jaya ji by calling her and pretending to be a secret admirer of Amit ji and hanging out with him. But she knew it was me and used to say, 'okay, keep him with you'," he added.

Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen gracing 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his wife and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

