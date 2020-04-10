When Sanaya Irani and Asha Negi danced on the tunes of Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani, who has acted in many TV shows, is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment world. She rose to fame with her performance as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum.

The beauty is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares pictures and videos to update her fans. Her fans and followers also follow her page for style tips.

On the other hand, Asha Negi rose to fame with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta where she played the role of Poorvi. The actress became the household name and everyone loved her for it.

After the show ended, Asha has been experimenting quite a lot by starring in web series, participating in reality shows etc.

We all know how Asha gained praises for her performance in ALT Balaji's web series Baarish.

But a lesser-known fact is Sanaya and Asha share a good bond of friendship, and have always been vocal about it.

We came across a video where the two is seen dancing on Kareena Kapoor’s song, dil mera muft ka from Agent Vinod. The two are seen dancing like no one is watching, and is enjoying themselves.

In between Sanaya stops dancing and Asha tells her to continue, and then she joins her.

Well, both the actresses have made their name and have a massive fan following.

