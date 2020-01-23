When Shahrukh Khan wanted his son AbRam to watch this augmented act performed on Dance+5

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with some spell-binding performances by its Blockbuster contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, the entertainment quotient will go up several notches as the King of romance, Shahrukh Khan would be gracing the stage of the show and to encourage the dancing prodigies.

Dance+ has never failed to impress the audience by trying something new and innovative every week. This time, the talented contestant Monark will take the level of competition a notch above by pushing the boundaries of technology and dance act presentation through his upcoming AR performance to the title track of ‘Baahubali’.

In awe of Monark’s dancing style, the Badshah of Bollywood couldn’t resist and asked the super judge of the show Remo D’souza to send the dance performance to him as he wanted his son AbRam to watch this remarkable performance by the contestant Monark. He further shared that AbRam is going to love it

Viewers, this weekend, will witness Dance+5 Blockbuster contestant kickstart the episode on a beautiful note by paying a grand tribute to actor Shahrukh Khan as they performed to his chartbuster songs to ‘I am the best’, ‘Kaali kaali aankhen’, ‘Baadshah,’ Main Yahan Hoon Yahan, to name a few.

