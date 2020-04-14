When Shantanu Maheshwari ACCIDENTLY HIT Kuwar Amar Singh during the shoot of Dil Dosti Dance

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors. After a magnum response on LIVE sessions with Pearl V Puri, Shivangi Joshi, Vijendra Khumeria and others, we connected with the multi-talented Kuwar Amarjeet Singh.

Amar is known for his stellar moves in shows like Dance India Dance 2 and Dil Dosti Dance. He also participated in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye.

Amar’s show Dil Dosti Dance had a great fan-following and the show is still quite fresh in the minds of the audience.

In a recent LIVE session with TellyChakkar, we asked the handsome lad to share fun incidence from the sets of D3, he said, “I remember doing a very tough scene post Kriya (Shakti Mohan) left the show, wherein I and Swayam (Shantanu Maheshwari) were supposed to be in the basket ball court wherein he was supposed to put the ball in the basket post which I was supposed to break-down thinking about Kriya, However, thinks didn’t go as per plan. The moment Shantanu put the ball in the basket, it bounced back and hit me right on my face. I was shocked and hurt. The entire crew was in splits including me. Shantanu, however, was quite guilty about the goof up”.

