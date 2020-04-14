News

When Shantanu Maheshwari ACCIDENTLY HIT Kuwar Amar Singh during the shoot of Dil Dosti Dance

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Kuwar Amar revealed an interesting incident from the sets of Dil Dosti Dance.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Apr 2020 02:31 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors. After a magnum response on LIVE sessions with Pearl V Puri, Shivangi Joshi, Vijendra Khumeria and others, we connected with the multi-talented Kuwar Amarjeet Singh.

Amar is known for his stellar moves in shows like Dance India Dance 2 and Dil Dosti Dance. He also participated in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye.

Amar’s show Dil Dosti Dance had a great fan-following and the show is still quite fresh in the minds of the audience.

In a recent LIVE session with TellyChakkar, we asked the handsome lad to share fun incidence from the sets of D3, he said, “I remember doing a very tough scene post Kriya (Shakti Mohan) left the show, wherein I and Swayam (Shantanu Maheshwari) were supposed to be in the basket ball court wherein he was supposed to put the ball in the basket post which I was supposed to break-down thinking about Kriya, However, thinks didn’t go as per plan. The moment Shantanu put the ball in the basket, it bounced back and hit me right on my face. I was shocked and hurt. The entire crew was in splits including me. Shantanu, however, was quite guilty about the goof up”.

Isn’t it an interesting fact to know?

For more such fun LIVE sessions with popular Television celebrities, follow TellyChakkar’s official Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Shantanu Maheshwari Kuwar Amar Singh Dil Dosti Dance Pearl V Puri Shivangi Joshi Vijendra Khumeria Dance India Dance 2 Shakti Mohan TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here