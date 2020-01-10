When Shehnaz Gill imitated Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show!

While the house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. But we have often seen that Shehnaz is quite possessive for Siddarth and she doesn’t like him talking to anyone. She also expressed her disappointment during the weekend’s episode.

In a recent episode, the two had a fall out as the latter but then thank god all was taken in good fun and spirit, and they finally mended their differences and are back being friends.

Now one of their fans shared a video where you can see Shehnaaz imitating Siddarth and how he feels funny seeing her. The latter also removes his shirt to pull her leg, and in the video you will be to see their cute friendship which is filled with lots of love and care, and there is no doubt that the audience’s love watching them.

Check out the post below :