When Shivin Narang left Jennifer Winget speechless in THIS hilarious video

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are currently seen in Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2. The show has been getting a great response from the viewers and everyone is loving this revengeful drama series.

Jennifer Winget made a smashing comeback with the show and made audiences go crazy with her stunning avatar and stellar performance.

Also, Jennifer and Shivin Narang's amazing jodi of Maya and Rudra also managed to win hearts. Their chemistry is just spot on and they simply look great together.

Well, we all know that Beyhadh 2 used to air at 9 pm on Sony TV. However, the makers have changed the timeslot of the show and Shivin took to Instagram to inform it to the viewers.

However, the video proved to be super fun and hilarious as Jennifer who was also seen in the video got speechless for a few seconds and then both started laughing.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Jennifer forgot her lines and Shivin got a chance to take a hilarious dig at his co-star.