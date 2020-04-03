When Shivin Narang took Balraj Syal's date away on KKK10; watch video

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk is currently seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin has been trying to overcome his fears with every stunt he performs.

Another popular face of the small screen Balraj Syal is also a part of the show. The actor-comedian is quite famous for his impeccable comic skills.

Balraj too is doing quite well in the show and has been trying to do each and every stunt in the best way possible.

We all know that the contestants have lots of fun between the shooting and behind the camera.

Shivin has posted a Tik Tok video which also features Balraj. In the video, we can see Balraj trying to impress a foreigner by talking in English but he fails. While he still tries, Shivin swoops in and impress the lady by giving her flowers.

The beautiful girl goes away with Shivin who teases Balraj for the same.

Take a look at the video:

Balraj was left speechless and we can't stop laughing.

Well, this shows that Shivin is quite a stunner when it comes to impressing the girls.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.