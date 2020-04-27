When Siddarth Shukla was a part of CID

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is an Indian Television actor, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors. He is also very famous because of his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark in the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues. Time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, however, he emerged as the winner of the show.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online.

The actor had come up the hard way. Siddarth also was a part of CID where he played the criminal in one of the episodes.

As we all know due to the lockdown many serials are having a re-run on television and one of the serials happen to be CID.

Now his fans captured him in one of the episodes and shared the video. They captioned it saying the actor had come a long way from being a sidekick to a mainstream hero in television as well as Bollywood.

In the video, Siddarth is seen sharing screen space with ACP, Daya and Abhijeet.

His fans are proud of his achievements and wish the actor more success in his life.

From doing a small part in CID to becoming a hero in top serials and movies, Siddarth has surely come a long way and today is a superstar on television.

His journey to stardom is commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com