When Sonali Bendre’s mother made a special appearance for the first time on DID L’il Masters

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. In fact, this Sunday, viewers are in for a treat as the contestants as well as the judges will put up some delightful acts for the Mother’s Day special episode. While the judges surprised contestants like Appun and Adhyashree by inviting their mothers to the show during the show, it was an unexpected surprise for Sonali Bendre that left her emotional. On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Sonali Bendre’s mom made a special appearance on the show through a virtual call and surprised the actress by appearing on camera for the first time ever. An overwhelmed Sonali was feeling on top of the world, and she went on to reveal how her mother has been her biggest support system and has never appeared on any shows or sets with her before, so this was the biggest surprise that she could have ever got!

As Sonali Bendre mentioned, “I am really very surprised and shocked at how you guys managed to convince my mom to do this. She has never made an appearance on any show or never visited me on any of my sets before. She has always believed that being independent in life is the most important thing and that is what she has taught me since my childhood. I remember, when I was very young, I used to tell my mom to come with me on the sets as everyone’s mom used to be there. But my mother asked me one thing which I still remember. She asked me if I went to some office to work, would I take her along with me? For her, my set visits were like going to work and coming back.”



She further added, “I have no words to describe the relationship between my mother and me. There is really no definition to this relationship, but she has been my biggest support system throughout my journey and not just my mother, even Goldie’s mother in that case. Having said that, my mom always keeps complaining that I love my father more than her but that’s not true! I am so happy today that she agreed to do this as she has never faced the camera in all these years.”



While the surprise call by Sonali’s mother will surely keep you hooked, wait till you watch the mesmerizing performances by the L’il contestants.



