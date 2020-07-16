When Sooraj Barjatya praised Rajan Shahi’s ‘Anupamaa’

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s much-awaited family drama “Anupamaa” went on-air on July 13. The USP of the show is its relatable storyline and it just tugs at your heartstrings. And it had an emotional effect on acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya too. Sources tell us that the “Maine Pyar Kiya” director messaged Shahi and praised him for making such a heart-warming and touching show.

Our source shared, “Rajan Shahi was extremely happy that Sooraj ji personally messaged and congratulated him and found the show so heart-warming and very well-made. Rajan Shahi considers Sooraj ji as his idol and always looks up to him and his work. So, this has definitely encouraged and motivated him.”

Well, there is no harm in saying that both Barjatya and Shahi are known for making beautiful family dramas which you can watch with the entire family without any second thoughts. Be it Barjatya’s “Hum Saath-Saath Hain” or Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, there is no fear of censorship because of the kind of touching content they have.

“Anupamaa” is Shahi’s efforts to throw light on the daily struggles of a homemaker, who does everything for her family without any complaints or demands. A self-sacrificing woman, a doting mother, a loving wife, and a caring daughter-in-law, Anupamaa has dedicated her life to her family and only hopes for their love in return. The show features Rupali Ganguly, who is making a comeback on the small screen, in the titular role. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey plays her on-screen husband. It also features Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra.

