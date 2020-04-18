When Splitsvilla fame Baseer Ali was approached for MTV Hustle!

MUMBAI: Baseer Ali rose to fame with Roadies and then went on to become the winner of Spiltsvilla 10. He was last seen in MTV reality show Ace of Space.

Baseer Ali recently in a live chat with a media portal said that he was approached for MTV Hustle. It happened when Baseer was in the MTV office and rapped a few lines. Then, the team asked him if he would be interested in the show. He clearly said no because he felt that the rappers on the show were on another level and that he was still only trying it.

MTV Hustle was India's first rap reality show. It was judged by Raftaar, Nucleya, and Raja Kumari.

