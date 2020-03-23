When Sunil Grover aka Mushoor Gulati played golf

MUMBAI: Being a stand-up comedian is not an easy task.

As we all know that Sunil Grover is one of the best stand – up comedians that we have today.

He rose to fame being a part of The Kapil Sharma show, and post that, he became a household name. Kapil and Sunil had a fight post which Sunil never returned to the show.

However, back then, things were beautiful and we came across a video where one can see Sunil playing golf and entertaining the audience.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience misses Sunil Grover on the show, but nevertheless, the show is doing extremely well and is one of the top 5 shows on television.