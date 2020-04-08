When Sunil Grover turned choreographer for Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza

MUMBAI: Now being a stand-up comedian is not easy as you have to make a set of people laugh and you need to have the talent to do that. As we all know that Sunil Grover is one of the best stand – up comedians that we have.

He rose to fame by being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, and post that he became a household name, but then Kapil and he had a fight and things went sour between the two, and he never returned back on the show.

The actor is very talented and the audience used to wait for him to come on the show as he used to make everyone laugh.

Many celebrities come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movies. We came across a throwback video of Varun Dhawan and Remo when they had come to promote their movie ABCD 2.

Now that time, Sunil became a choreographer and was seen teaching Varun and Remo some dance steps, and when he was teaching, he slowly robbed Varun’s wallet from his pocket and gave it to Remo.

Sunil then took the purse and ran away, while Varun ran behind him.

The audience was left in splits with his performance, and so was Remo and Shraddha Kapoor.

There is no doubt that Sunil Grover is a very talented personality and the fans do miss the trio of Kapil, Ali and Sunil.

We wish these differences are sorted and they all reunite again.

