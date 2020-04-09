When Surbhi Jyoti was asked to choose between Qubool Hai and Naagin 3...

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

TellyChakkar recently went live with the beautiful and talented actress Surbhi Jyoti. She gained immense love from fans from her debut show Qubool Hai and viewers enjoyed her and co-star Karan Singh Grover’s chemistry.

Surbhi got another big break in her career by bagging TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin 3. Along with playing the role of Naagin to the T, her chemistry opposite Pearl V Puri in the show was also well appreciated.

Today, when TellyChakkar was live with Surbhi, we asked her out of Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, which show is more close to her heart. She replied, “Well, it is a tough choice but it has to be Qubool Hai, since it is my debut show and I have a lot of memories attached to it. No doubt, Naagin has actually made reach to another heights but Qubool Hai is close to my heart.”

Well said Surbhi!