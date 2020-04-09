News

When Surbhi Jyoti was asked to choose between Qubool Hai and Naagin 3...

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Apr 2020 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown.

However, TellyChakkar is making sure to bring to its readers all the minutest updates and fresh news brewing in the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

Well, along with print, our social birds are equally keeping our viewers engaged with exciting live sessions with popular celebrities.

TellyChakkar recently went live with the beautiful and talented actress Surbhi Jyoti. She gained immense love from fans from her debut show Qubool Hai and viewers enjoyed her and co-star Karan Singh Grover’s chemistry.

Surbhi got another big break in her career by bagging TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin 3. Along with playing the role of Naagin to the T, her chemistry opposite Pearl V Puri in the show was also well appreciated.

Today, when TellyChakkar was live with Surbhi, we asked her out of Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, which show is more close to her heart. She replied, “Well, it is a tough choice but it has to be Qubool Hai, since it is my debut show and I have a lot of memories attached to it. No doubt, Naagin has actually made reach to another heights but Qubool Hai is close to my heart.”

Well said Surbhi! 

Tags Surbhi Jyoti Qubool Hai Colors tv Naagin 3 21-days of lockdown Karan Singh Grover Pearl V Puri Instagram TellyChakkar

