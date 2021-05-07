When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta said THIS about Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta aka Babita is one of the most gorgeous beauties of TMKOC.

The actress had shared a picture from the sets where she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan. The photo seems to be candid when the two were apparently dancing. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Still can’t get over this very filmy moment of mine from #TMKOC. .Hahaha.. @varundvn is a total rockstar and can make women go weak. Millions of his female fans are jealous of me now am sure. I just wanna tell them ‘YES DARLING I UNDERSTAND WHY’. haha.”

Take a look.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been stalled ever since the Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the show have been trying their best to come up with alternatives.

Asit Kumarr Modi has decided to move their sets to Silvassa. A source close to the show informs us, “Until the bio bubble or any other resolution is passed, creators are keen on keeping their audience entertained. Sure it is a huge risk, but Asit Modi and the team have been doing it ever since the first wave.”

Credits: Koimoi