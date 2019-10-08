News

When the cast of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari took over Sarafa in Indore

08 Oct 2019 05:00 PM

Our very sweet Sarika Bahroliya who plays Gudiya in &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari recently visited Indore with Samta Sagar who plays her mother Sarla and Ravi Mahashabde who plays her father Radhey.

While the cast enjoyed the Navratri Festivities and played some garba, they soon took over Indore's very famous Sarafa Market which is a food lovers paradise.

The cast enjoyed some delicious Indori street food and did not care about piling on some happy weight. While the three happily gorged on some mouth watering chaat, and delectable sweets they were taken by surprise when their fans surrounded them showering their admiration and love for the show. The trio returned with happy bellies and smiling faces.

Watch their loving and fun chemistry on Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari every Mon-Fri at 9.30pm only on &TV

