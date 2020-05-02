When the sudden exit of THESE TV stars from the show left everyone shocked

MUMBAI: Daily soaps are a part of our lives. Every year the producers come up with a variety of shows on various channels in different genres. While some shows last long, some go off-air just within a few months.

However, whenever a character makes an exit, it leaves the viewers heart-broken and they dearly miss them on the show.

This has happened a lot of times with many TV stars. While sometimes, their characters are shown in the show for a limited time period, sometimes their roles are ended abruptly and they are shown the exit door overnight.

So, here's the list of actors which made a sudden exit from the show leaving everyone surprised.

1. Anirudh Dave and Paridhi Sharma

The duo was seen opposite each other in Sony TV's Patiala Babes. While fans were loving this jodi, no one knew their characters will be axed from the show overnight. While both the actors took it sportingly but they didn't expect it to happen overnight.

2. Rashami Desai

Rashami gained several accolades for her role as Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. However, her character was killed in the show all of a sudden leaving her shocked.

3. Meghna Malik

Naa Ana Iss Desh Laado 2 saw Meghna Malik in a pivotal role. However, she didn't know her association with won't last long.

4. Sidharth Shukla

Everyone loved Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak where he played Parth opposite Rashami. However, the sudden reports of Sid exiting the show shocked the viewers. There were several reasons being discussed about the actor's exit, however, only Sid knows the truth.

5. Abhishek Verma

He was seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where his character was killed by his own on-screen mom Ishi Maa. Abhishek's exit shocked the viewers.

Other than these, many actors like Shakti Anand and Falaq Naaz among others were very disappointed as they were shown the exit doors overnight.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.