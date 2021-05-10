When TMKOC fame Bhavya Gandhi shared how Disha Vakani reacted to his growing beard

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

People across the globe love the show and its characters. Bhavya Gandhi rose to fame with his stint of ‘Tapu’. He revealed how his on-screen mother Disha Vakani aka Dayaben reacted to his growing beard.

Both Bhavya and Disha aren’t part of TMKOC now but became popular with their stints.

In an interview in January this year, Bhavya spoke about his bonding with Disha Vakani who played the role of ‘Dayaben’ and his mother on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and how they have managed to be in touch with each other even after leaving the show.

“We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and everytime, she sees me, she goes, “Aahhh, whatt, beard?” (laughs) I say, yes, I’ve got beard now. She has never seen me in beard, so she gets shocked. I say, “Haan, aave gaiyo” (Yes, they’ve grown) and I am growing them more,” the actor said.

For the unversed, Bhavya Gandhi left TMKOC to pursue a full-time career in films. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi wasn’t really happy with his exit and called him ‘unprofessional’ in one of his interviews.

Talking about the same, Bhavya said, “I don’t care let them say whatever they want to say. I know the truth I know I am what I am. Let people think, I don’t care.”

Bhavya Gandhi also spoke about the opportunity if he is ever asked to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “I don’t want to say this but yes I want to. Whenever any celebrity came to our set, all of us would get very excited. I want to go back where I started promoting my film. I don’t know if it will happen, I just hope it happens.”

