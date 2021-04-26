When TMKOC's Dilip Joshi schooled people screaming his co-star's name

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the best shows in Indian television history. With a run of almost 13 years, its popularity is growing leaps and bounds. Wherever the actors go for an event, thousands of fans assemble.

A few years back, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had attended a concert. Many actors including Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Mayur Vakani, Shyam Pathak, and Bhavya Gandhi attended the event. Many fans were present to interact with their favourite actors.

When Dilip took the mic, people went crazy and started chanting ‘Babita, Babita’. Dilip aka Jethalal, who crushes badly Munmun Dutta’s Babita in the show, took a funny dig at people by saying, “Sharam nahi aati aap logo ko, shaadi shuda hoke Babita Babita kar rahe hai"

Meanwhile, recently the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor remembered the late actor and friend, Amit Mistry. He shared an emotional post on Instagram.

