When Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh REFUSED A KISS

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

Another fun activity that people are quite indulged in are the various filters on social media. Recently, Gibberish filter trended with a lot of people trying their skills on decoding the gibberish language. Now, another filter tilted Never Have I Ever has become crowd’s favourite.

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Shaikh used the filters and the answered the quirky questions. One of the questions was if she has ever refused a kiss, to which she answered in affirmative and said, “Yes, I have”.

To the question, ‘pretended to know a stranger’ Reem replied, “Yes, I have done that and it was very embarrassing”.

When asked wheather she has lied about her age, she said, “Yes, I have. Not for any other illegal stuff, but yes, I have”.

