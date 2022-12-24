When Tunisha Sharma shared her feelings and called her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan the most ‘beautiful’ man in her life 

MUMBAI : Just a few minutes ago, we got the shocking news that Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has passed away. According to sources, the actress died by suicide and reported she hanged herself in the makeup room of Sheezan Khan who is the lead actor in the show.

There were rumors about Tunisha and Sheezan’s relationship, but they never officially spoke about it. On International Men's Day this year, Tunisha penned down a heartfelt note for Sheezan in which she called him the most ‘beautiful’ man in her life.

She had posted, “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part. @sheezan9 Its time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!”

Well, it was surely a beautiful post written by Tunisha for Sheezan.

Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress had also been a part of multiple music videos.



