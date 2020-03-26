News

When Upen Patel accused Karishma Tanna of using him; check posts

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna were in a relationship. Later, they parted ways and Upen accused Karishma of using him.

MUMBAI: Upen Patel is known for films like 36 China Town, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Namastey London, among others. He has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 7. 

The actor also hosted MTV Love School along with ex girlfriend Karishma Tanna. Yes, the duo hosted this show but later parted ways. Their romance had blossomed in the house of Bigg Boss 8, where both Upen and Karishma were among two of the contestants. The two were visibly head over heels for each other and it was Upen who confessed love to the actress and she accepted. The two went quite strong as a couple. In fact, they got engaged in Nach Baliye. However, things changed after the dance reality show ended and the speculations of their breakup made headlines. 

In fact, a series of tweets shared by Upen hinted at their controversial breakup.  In his indirect tweets, Upen accused Karishma of playing the victim card and someone who lied to make herself look good. He continued with his tweets and then posted some quotes on being cheated, on which he tagged Karishma Tanna. 

