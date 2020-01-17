When Vishal Aditya Singh stood up for Madhurima

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show.

Now the house always witnesses some of the other controversies as the fights in the house go out of control. In the recent episode it was shocking to see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in Bigg Boss 13 last night, as we saw Vishal threw water on Madhurima and then she smacked him repeatedly with a frying pan.

Now this incident as backfired the two and they have been punished by Bigg Boss, and they are now staying in jail and Bigg Boss also told them that they would get their real punishment during the weekend episode.

Now we came across a video where you can see Siddarth and Vishal fighting it out during a conversation where Vishal is taking a stand for Madurima, and standing up for her.

Well, seems like these two are still love but are unable to accept it, or post their break up there is a lot of bitterness in their relationship which is actually very evident.

Check out the post below :