When Vivek Dahiya was robbed

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 07:51 PM

MUMBAI: Most of us have been in a situation where we are on a vacation and our camera has been stolen/misplaced or has stopped working. Vivek Dahiya shared a similar situation he faced while he was on a vacation with Divyanka Tripathi. The actor took to Instagram to rant and express his displeasure as he lost the memory card that held lots of memories along with the camera.

On Instagram, Vivek wrote, 'Could there be a thing as ethical theft or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn't swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera? There's a reason why it's called a memory card... With no exaggeration I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car.'

Along with the caption, Vivek posted a picture of him holding the camera before it was stolen. And then the camera bag which lay empty.

Have a look.

