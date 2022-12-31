When will Shoonya Square Productions make a big comeback?

MUMBAI :Shoonya Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment.

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

As per sources, Shoonya Square Production has been re-named as Story Square production.

The production house will be coming up with many television shows that will keep audiences hooked to their television screens.

The reason as to why the name was changed is still unknown.

Initially, the production house was owned by Dheeraj Sarna and Ved Raj, but as we had reported earlier, the two parted ways amicably. Later, Dheeraj began his own production house.

Today, Story Square production has made its name in the entertainment business and is considered as one of the most successful production houses.

However, it’s been a long time since the production house has come up with a show. The last show that the production came up with was Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer which started in 2021.

Well, we are waiting for a major show from the major production house and we hope there comes an amazing show once again. Till then, all we can do it wait.

