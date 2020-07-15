When will Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka be back with new episodes? Gul Khan answers

MUMBAI: Many TV shows have resumed the shooting in the past few days and the viewers are now getting to see the fresh episodes from 13th July. However, there are some TV shows which are yet to kick-start their shoot and Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka is one of them.

The popular Star Plus' show which stars Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles, has not yet started shooting.

The diehard fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see the new episodes of the same.

And now, producer Gul Khan has taken to her Instagram account to share the latest update on the show.

Check out her post:

Well, it seems the fans will need to wait for some more time before she see their favourite jodi and onscreen couple Aman and Roshni back on the small screen.

