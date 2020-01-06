“While, essaying this character, the show has given me a different outlook towards life”, says Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s path-breaking show, Patiala Babes is a trend-setter in new-age storytelling and relatable concept. The show started off with the beautiful depiction of a mother-daughter relationship, and later saw them drifting apart. The hit show recently saw a five-year leap, post which Babita and Hanuman died in a car accident, and Mini was left to make the decision to either return to Australia to pursue her photography career or leave everything, and take care of the restaurant as well as raise Arya.

Patiala Babes is one of most progressive shows made on Indian Television. It’s not only an eye opener show for the audience, but also for its lead character Mini, played by Ashnoor Kaur. It taught her how life can take unexpected turns and that one should always be prepared for the worst.

The story of the leap has left a big impact on the young actor, who essays the strong character of Mini. “This show has been a life-changing experience for me. Twists and turns of the story taught me how unpredictable life is and everything can change in minutes. Right from the divorce of her parents, helping her mother get an identity, to getting her mother re-married, and then see her grow apart and eventually die in an accident – the character of Mini has gone through a lot. As actors, we only portray a character – we usually tend to switch off once we are done shooting. But when the story is so impactful, one can’t help but ponder over it even after pack up. The character of Mini has given me a different perspective on life. Now, I try to strike a balance both professionally and personally and try to spend more time with my family and friends.

