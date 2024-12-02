While working on self-improvement, maintaining hope is essential: Ivanka Das

Ivanka Das

MUMBAI: “Chand Jalne Laga” actor Ivanka Das feels luck plays a very important role in getting new opportunities, especially in the entertainment industry. However, she stresses that even when things are not working out, people should be hopeful.

“Luck does matter a lot. While working on self-improvement, maintaining hope is essential. Your desires should never fade away,” she said.

The actress, who was also seen in Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer “Ghoomer”, revealed that her career choice was clear from the beginning. She knew she wanted to enter the entertainment field and worked on it.

“I started at a very young age without knowing the way or how to secure work as a dancer. Gradually, I discovered my potential for acting. Despite the confusion, there were people in my life who motivated me,” she said.

Talking about her struggles of choosing this industry, she shared that she did go through emotional and financial struggles, but is satisfied with the success she has achieved.

“It was very challenging. Courage is essential. My younger aunt opposed my entry into the industry due to its insecurities and financial demands. I eventually left home. Initially, I faced ragging from choreographers, but I ignored them and built my own path. Knowing how to grow and where to reach is important. People around me doubted my talent. Despite achieving success at a later stage in life, I am satisfied. Reflecting on my journey, I realize my potential and know how to move forward. Establishing your individual identity is crucial,” she said.

Kids these days have a plethora of options to choose from as far as their career is concerned, but they are unable to convey it to their parents, at the same time they don’t get proper guidance too.

Ivanka feels that parents don’t want their kids to face the troubles that they did, adding, “We don't fully understand their aspirations and potential. It's crucial to recognize and support their dreams. Instead of imposing our experiences on them, parents should give them space and encouragement.”

“I would advise kids to complete their studies, secure a job, and then pursue their dreams, without inheriting the insecurities of their parents' experiences,” she further said.


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 08:45

