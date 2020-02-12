Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen: Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan?

MUMBAI: Television actress Erica Fernandes has become a household name for her work in soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Both the tele soaps star the beautiful diva opposite two of the handsome men of our television industry.

The two handsome men are none other than Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Sheikh. Just like Erica, both the hunks have a huge fan following.

Erica stepped into the world of soaps with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her pairing with Shaheer was immensely loved by the audience. While Erica portrayed the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose, Shaheer stepped into the shoes of Devrath "Dev" Dixit. Their on-screen jodi became so popular that they went on to bag a trophy for the same.

The pretty lady’s present show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which airs on Star Plus, is no less in terms of popularity and her chemistry with Parth is one of the highlights of the tale. In the show, Parth and Erica play the roles of Anurag and Prerna respectively and they are popularly known as AnuPre. With their sizzling chemistry, both the diva and the hunk are creating magic onscreen and viewers can’t have enough of them. Interestingly, they also won an award for their onscreen pairing.

Check out Erica’s pictures with both Parth and Shaheer here:

There is no denying the fact that Erica’s pairing with both Parth and Shaheer have worked. But, who, according to you, looks best with Erica on-screen: Shaheer or Parth? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.