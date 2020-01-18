Who looks better in traditional wear: Shehnaaz or Himanshi?

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill are among the most popular faces in the Pollywood industry. Both of them enjoy an immense fan following on social media. Himanshi Khurana has over 2.8 million fans, and Shehnaz Gill has over 743k following.



When Himanshi Khurana entered the house, Shehnaz was terribly upset. Recently, when Himanshi was evicted, it looks like the two's ugly fight came to an end.



Fans shared a post where Shehnaz gave a goodbye hug to Himanshi.



Fans love both Punjab Ki Katrina and Punjab Ki Ashwariya.



Well, both divas are not famous for thier respective work but also for their fashion.



Fans have shared a picture of the two where Shehnaz looks pretty in baby pink attire and a lavender dupatta, while Himanshi kills it with her hotness in red and beige.



Have a look, and tell us who looks better in traditional.

