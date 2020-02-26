News

Who looks TRENDY and CLASSIC in white shirt/top: Surbhi Jyoti or Krystle D'Souza?

MUMBAI: A quintessential white shirt or top is a must in a woman’s wardrobe. White adds elegance into any attire. 

White is elegant, graceful and soothing. Moreover, a white top or a shirt can be paired up with different types of bottoms. Fashionistas across the world have expressed their love for a classic white shirt or top. 

Back home, from Bollywood divas to TV hotties, many have carried this garment with panache and gave us major fashion goals. While browsing through Instagram, we came across Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D'Souza’s pictures where they donned white in style. 

Check out their Instagram pictures right here: 

So, who according to you looks trendy and classic in white: Surbhi Jyoti or Krystle D'Souza? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

On the work front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas. She is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut film, Chehre, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about Surbhi, she became popular by playing the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai. Her popularity escalated when she played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Naagin 3. 

