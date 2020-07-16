Who makes a better pair with Parth Samthaan: Erica Fernandes or Niti Taylor?

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is a brilliant actor.

He rose to fame with Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and went on to charm the audience with his role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kii. Browsing through his social media handle, we realised that he has a brilliant rapport with all his co-workers.

From Hina Khan to Shubhaavi Choksey to Pooja Banerjee, it looks like he is the heart of everyone around him.

Well talking about his shows and the rapport he shares, Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes are two actresses who have paired opposite him. Parth is friends with both of them but if we were to compare as to who strikes a better chemistry with Parth, we would be in two minds. Hence we leave it up to you to decide the same.

Take a look:

What's your take?

