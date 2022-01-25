Who Is Next? After Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, and Mansi Srivastava, who will get married NEXT from team Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: It's the season of weddings, and we are seeing a lot of Bollywood and television stars getting married.

A lot of actors announced their weddings this year and took fans by surprise.

Ankita Lokhande, Sayantani Ghosh, Shraddha Arya, Sanjau Gagnani, Shiny Doshi, Mansi Srivastava, Disha Parmar, Sana Sayyad, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sanjay Gagnani, Shireen Mirza, Sugandha Mishra, and Sanket Bhosale among others walked down the aisle.

While some celebrities had an intimate wedding, others got married in a grand way.

Three actors from popular show Kundali Bhagya got married back-to-back in the past two months.

Shraddha Arya got married to beau Rahul Nagal in a lavish ceremony in Delhi.

The wedding festivities lasted 3 days, and Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi were Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-stars who marked their presence.

A few days after Shraddha's wedding, her co-star Sanjay also got married to lady love Poonampreet in Gurgaon.

It was one grand affair with Sanjay's co-stars like Abhishek Kapur, Anjum, Supriya Shukla, and Ruhi present.

And just two days ago, another actress from Kundali Bhagya, Mansi got hitched.

Mansi's wedding was also a grand affair with her Kundali Bhagya co-stars and Ishqbaaaz co-actors marking their presence.

Well, with Kundali Bhagya actors getting married one after the other, who is next? Many actors are still single, and we are sure that viewers are eagerly waiting to see them getting hitched.

Twinkle Vashist, Abhishek, and Anjum among others are happily single, and we can't wait for them to get married.

So, who do you want to see getting married next? Tell us in the comments.

Meanwhile, the show is loved by the audiences for its interesting twists and turns.

