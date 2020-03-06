News

This is who is playing the younger Tiger Shroff in a film

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has always ensured dedication to his work. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 which is all set to release later this week.

The audience can’t get enough of the hot look that the actor never misses a chance to show off.

Well, we all are used to seeing the big ‘tiger’ aka Tiger but ever wondered who’s playing the role of the young Ronnie? Well, its none other than the Ayaan Zubair, brother of digital sensation Jannat Zubair.

Ayaan shared his excitement as people will get to see him as the young Ronnie.

Have a look.

