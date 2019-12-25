Who rocked the bikini look better: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna?

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna celebrated her 36th birthday on 21st December. The actress headed off to the Maldives for the celebrations with her mother. She has shared many glimpses from her vacay and they are simply a treat to watch. Well, a beach vacay is incomplete without donning stunning bikinis and Karishma made sure to treat her fans with some amazing pictures in that.



The actress opted for a maroon bikini and looked simply gorgeous.

Take a look at Karishma's pictures.

There's one more popular TV actress who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, and it is none other than Hina Khan. She is there with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and having the time of her life. Hina too is a beach baby and we can see that with the pictures she has shared. The actress too opted for a multi-coloured bikini, all soaked in the sand. She looked stunning as she sensuously posed for the clicks.



Take a look Hina's pictures.

Well, both Hina and Karishma looked every bit gorgeous in their respective bikini looks.



On the work front, Hina was last seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Komolika. The actress has a series of projects lined up for the year 2020. Meanwhile, Karishma was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat opposite Vivek Dahiya.



Whose bikini look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.