Who rocked the floral lehenga look better in YRHPK, Soniya Kaur or Kaveri Priyam?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the veiwers for a long time now.

We all know that the celebrations in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke happen at a grand level. Be it a party, an engagement or a wedding. The show's set is decorated on a grand scale. Not just that, also the star cast is always decked up in beautiful designer attires for various sequences.

One such actress who has given style various new twists is Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Kuhu. The actress is known for flaunting some of the most fashionable attires throughout the show.

This time too, while we see Abeer and Mishti's sangeet celebrations going on in the show, we can see everyone dress up. Kuhu AKA Kaveri wore a beautiful floral print dress and we just couldn't take our eyes off. She looked extremely refreshing.

Another actress Soniya Kaur who plays the role of Jasmeet Maheshwari had a fashion face-off with Kaveri. She too wore a beautiful floral print lehenga and looked simply stunning.

Take a look at Kaveri and Soniya's pictures:

Well, both looked ravishing in their respective outfits, but we can't decide who rocked it better.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.