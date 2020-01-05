Who rocked the Satin dress look better, Saumya Tandon or Divyanka Tripathi?

MUMBAI: Saumya Tandon and Divyanka Tripathi are the well-known faces of the small screen. Both have a separate fan base owing to their respective roles in the shows. While Divyanka is popularly known as Ishi Maa by the viewers from her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Saumya is known for her role Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Interestingly, Saumya and Divyanka both are stylish actresses who have given us major fashion goals.

And now, coincidentally, these two super divas of the small screen have mesmerised everyone with almost same outfit choice.

In a recent post shared by Divyanka, we can see the actress wearing a beautiful pink satin gown and looked every bit of gorgeous.

While fans couldn't stop adoring Divyanka's looks, the actress has also given us major style goals and taught how to perfectly slay in a satin outfit.

Take a look at Divyanka's post:

Saumya too shared a post from her New Year celebration where she is wearing a beautiful purplish silver satin gown. She looked simply stunning in it.

Take a look at Saumya's post:

Well, both looked extremely amazing in their satin outfits and we can't decide who wore it better.

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.