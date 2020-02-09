Who rocks the most stylish sarees, Anita Hassanandani or Ishita Dutta?

MUMBAI: Our popular TV stars have always been number one in entertaining us with their amazing shows and their impeccable beauty and talent. These actresses have been a major inspiration to many when it comes to styling.

Telly world has witnessed lots of divas who has a great sense of styling and has given us major fashion goals.

From rocking the western outfits to flaunting our desi attires in the most stylish way, these actresses have given us a reason to follow them.

Two of the popular TV actresses Anita Hassanandani and Ishita Dutta are known for flaunting the most stylish sarees ever. Both have shared several pictures where they are seen wearing some amazing sarees which are draped in different styles. And what's the most wonderful thing about their saree look was their designer blouses.

Take a look at Anita and Ishita's pictures:

Both have rocked each of their saree looks like a pro and we can't really decide who rocked it better.

On the work front, Anita has been in the showbiz for a long time and has been a part of several shows like Kkavyanjali, Kabhi Sauten Kabhi Saheli, Kayamath, Kasamh Se among others. Meanwhile, Ishita has been a part of shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Baazigar and is currently seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar.