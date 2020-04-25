Who is Shefali Bagga's best friend, Sidharth Shukla or Vikas Gupta? The BB13 star responds

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some amazing bunch of contestants this time who not only managed to play well but also won several hearts with their presence in the show.

One such contestant is popular journalist Shefali Bagga who made a wild-card entry in the show. Shefali was one of the finest contestants in the show and managed to survive in the house for quite some time. However, she got eliminated after a few weeks.

The ace anchor has been on a roll ever since then. Shefali has made great friends and she has also become extremely popular among the viewers.

During her recent live chat session with Balraj Syal, the comedian asked Shefali to choose between Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta and reveal who is her best friend.

Shefali was quick to take Vikas Gupta's name and said that Vikas is her best friend and they share a great bond.

Well, she didn't say much about Sidharth and we hope everything is fine between them.

