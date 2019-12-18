Who slayed the winter look: Krishna Mukherjee or Jannat Zubair Rahmani?

MUMBAI: Winters are here and everyone is enjoying the cool climate. Well, we all know how to keep ourselves warm during this season. But our television stars go an extra mile to keep themselves warm by wearing stylish clothes for the winters.

We noticed two popular faces of the telly world sporting almost the same outfit, and we can't decide who wore it better.

One of them is Krishna Mukherjee, and the other is Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Both are talented actresses and fashionistas who never fail to impress us with their style statements.

Coming back to their outfits, Krishna recently posted a picture on Instagram where she is all winter-ready wearing a beige turtle-neck oversized top and paired with sky-blue denims. She opted for black combat shoes and finished her looked with a multi-coloured scarf. Krishna looked stunning in her wintry avatar.

Take a look at Krishna's pictures.

Meanwhile, Jannat was seen opting for a somewhat similar look just a few days back and looked every bit beautiful. She wore a beige sweater-type top and paired it with a pair of white jeans.

Take a look at Jannat's picture.

On the work front, Jannat was last seen in Zee TV's show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and has been involved in various other projects. Meanwhile, Krishna's last show will be Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the parallel lead. The show is all set to air its last episode today.

So, who do you think wore it better? Tell us in the comments