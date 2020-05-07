Who will win the Most Stylish Actor Award: Sidharth Shukla or Azim Riaz?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Azim Riaz stole the maximum limelight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Initially, the two were best of the friends, but after a while, they turned from friends to foe. Apart from their nasty fights, they even gave each other neck-to-neck competition during the finale. Now, even though the show has come to an end, the war between Sidharth Shukla and Azim Riaz fan clubs continues on social media.

According to the latest trends, both their fans clubs are fighting with each other for the Gold Quarantine Awards. For the unversed, recently, the official Instagram handle of Gold Awards TV announced Gold Quarantine Awards that will be presented digitally. They wrote, 'Glad to announce the #GoldQuarantineAwards for Television Actors - presented by @godrej_group @godrejlaffaire digital partner @sharechatapp & executed & managed by @whiteleafent. Voting on for a week, results to be announced on 14th of May. Vote for your favourite stars & 10 lucky people get a chance to be a part of the #goldawards2020 to be held at the end of the year.'

With this, they have announced the first category with Most Stylish Actor on Instagram, and on seeing this, both their fans started pouring in messages siding with their idol while urging everyone to cast their vote for Asim and Sidharth respectively.

Have a look at the announcement.

Who do you think should win?